Adam Wiener Sells 5,000 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,391 shares in the company, valued at $15,319,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $70,290.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $73,125.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $353,600.00.

Shares of RDFN opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,808,000 after purchasing an additional 536,058 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,494,000 after acquiring an additional 34,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,676,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,730,000 after acquiring an additional 254,809 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

