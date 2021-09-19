Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

ADNT stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Adient has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.25.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adient will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Adient by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Adient by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

