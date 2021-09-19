Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
ADNT stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Adient has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.25.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Adient by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Adient by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.
Adient Company Profile
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.
