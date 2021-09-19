Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 33,774 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,774 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,956,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,784,000 after buying an additional 332,395 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 919.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 214,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 193,693 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.97. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 171.77 and a quick ratio of 171.77.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 62.95% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 90.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.