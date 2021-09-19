Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 14.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 325.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $472,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

In other news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,724.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,381.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 23,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $2,803,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,231 shares of company stock worth $12,214,913 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SI opened at $111.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.48. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 2.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

