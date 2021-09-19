Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $702,000 Stock Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMBS. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $54.34 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $55.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average is $54.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.