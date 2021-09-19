Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $108,800.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,817 shares of company stock valued at $772,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

NKTR stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

