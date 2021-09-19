Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 100.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $75.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.13. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. Analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

