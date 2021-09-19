Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 333,800 Shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) by 368.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,800 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ReWalk Robotics were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.40.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 264.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ReWalk Robotics Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

