Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Ambev in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Grupo Santander lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Ambev stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.