Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AERI. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Shares of AERI opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $611.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.67. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

