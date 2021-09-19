Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Update

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,100 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 734,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFYA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.34.

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90. Afya has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Afya by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

