Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Gap Up to $5.57

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.85. Agenus shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 50,870 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agenus by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agenus by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,183 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Agenus by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after acquiring an additional 912,567 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in Agenus by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 7,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Agenus by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,636,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

