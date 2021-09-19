AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 3,130 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 11.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.54.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.46 and a 200-day moving average of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

