AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,936 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,290,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,288,000 after acquiring an additional 32,205 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,004,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,321,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after acquiring an additional 290,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA opened at $61.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.50. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. Research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 59.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.