AGF Investments Inc. Buys 362 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 18.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.41.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

