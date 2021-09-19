AGF Investments Inc. Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of DD opened at $68.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average is $77.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

