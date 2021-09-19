AGF Investments Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 446,621 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $352.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.14. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.48 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,016 shares of company stock valued at $75,389,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

