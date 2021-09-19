AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 630.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,911 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,806,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,452 shares of company stock worth $2,540,766 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $133.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.48 and its 200 day moving average is $164.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $127.83 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.14.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

