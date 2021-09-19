AGF Investments Inc. Sells 9,648 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,648 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 760.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,681 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,889,000 after acquiring an additional 968,926 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after buying an additional 912,551 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,265,000 after buying an additional 841,224 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,729,000 after buying an additional 584,203 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $198.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.34 and its 200 day moving average is $181.93. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $210.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.