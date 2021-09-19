Aion (AION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.87 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Aion has a total market cap of $87.87 million and approximately $13.78 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,105.86 or 0.99870751 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00089683 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008659 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $388.79 or 0.00824283 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.49 or 0.00399634 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.29 or 0.00295316 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002033 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00065615 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 495,994,119 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

