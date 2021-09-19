AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AKTAF opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. AKITA Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.15.

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

