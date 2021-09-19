AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AKTAF opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. AKITA Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.15.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
