Alan Dunsmore Buys 159 Shares of Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Stock

Severfield plc (LON:SFR) insider Alan Dunsmore purchased 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £125.61 ($164.11).

SFR stock opened at GBX 77.60 ($1.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £239.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86. Severfield plc has a one year low of GBX 52.20 ($0.68) and a one year high of GBX 84.84 ($1.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 79.01.

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

