Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

Shares of ALB opened at $226.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.83. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.