Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will announce sales of $53.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.02 million to $53.30 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $67.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $225.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.74 million to $225.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $209.50 million, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $211.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Alerus Financial by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Alerus Financial by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.10. 85,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,863. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $500.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

