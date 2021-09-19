Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.16 Million

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will announce sales of $53.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.02 million to $53.30 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $67.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $225.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.74 million to $225.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $209.50 million, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $211.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Alerus Financial by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Alerus Financial by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.10. 85,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,863. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $500.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Read More: What is a capital gain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.