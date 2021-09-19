Allan Dicks Sells 819 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE MEG opened at $59.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.80. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $60.81.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 154,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 61,720 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 104,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

