Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,630 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 74,327 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $127,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 221,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,648,988.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $575,150. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $44.92. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

