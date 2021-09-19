Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ (MDRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MDRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $14.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. The business had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth $186,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

