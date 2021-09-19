Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total transaction of $7,792,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,646.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,489 shares of company stock worth $334,390,376. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $58.20 on Friday, reaching $2,829.27. 3,001,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,814. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,778.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,481.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

