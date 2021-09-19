Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

PINE has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $20.24 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $209.05 million, a P/E ratio of 115.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

