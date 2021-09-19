Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) Shares Sold by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC decreased its position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,684 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Altitude Acquisition were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTUU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $643,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 44.7% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 151,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 46,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

ALTUU opened at $10.24 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

