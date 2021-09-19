ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CFO Peter S. Garcia Sells 1,426 Shares

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $114,693.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,185.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter S. Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Peter S. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $662,300.00.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average of $63.85. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $117.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 4.87.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,381,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $985,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,045,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 2,116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 96,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

