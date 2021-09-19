Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,178 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Amedisys worth $13,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Amedisys by 55.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

AMED traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.13. 680,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.01 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.