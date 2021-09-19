American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 85.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIX. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

FIX stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $88.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.62.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.60 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

