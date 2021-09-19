American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Primerica by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Primerica by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 1.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 390.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,413.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock opened at $149.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.60 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

