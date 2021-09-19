American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Sierra Bancorp worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after buying an additional 76,791 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $356.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.