American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 313.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.12% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,387,000 after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 78.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $39.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $699.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.95 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

