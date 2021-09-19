American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,587,000 after acquiring an additional 120,358 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,108,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.31. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $358.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $149.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

