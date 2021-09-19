American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,861,000 after buying an additional 169,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 21.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after buying an additional 250,399 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,667,000 after buying an additional 24,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after buying an additional 28,381 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 8.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 679,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,509,000 after buying an additional 55,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $132.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.64. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $143.30.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

