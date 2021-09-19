American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.020-$2.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.70 million.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.46 million and a P/E ratio of 18.43. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOUT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Outdoor Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.29.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski bought 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

