American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American Software were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 341.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 181,163 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 3.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in American Software by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $810.90 million, a P/E ratio of 90.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. Equities analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on American Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In related news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,163.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,932 shares of company stock worth $1,000,097. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

