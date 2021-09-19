American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ AMWD traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $66.39. The company had a trading volume of 373,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,105. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average is $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.79. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $64.08 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $396,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,165. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

