Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $269.55 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $277.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.