AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of DexCom worth $23,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.7% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.25.

In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 291 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.37, for a total transaction of $157,538.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $3,243,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,076 shares of company stock worth $29,228,939. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $563.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,570. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $567.81.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

