AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys New Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,738 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,367,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.05% of Illumina as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.06.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,881 shares of company stock worth $1,873,334 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $447.01. 1,750,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,958. The company has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $481.07 and its 200-day moving average is $438.79.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.