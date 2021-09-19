AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of 3M worth $64,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 43.9% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 17,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 233,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,988,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 202.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,719,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,172. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.40. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

