AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Raises Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $26,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $18,652,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $143,990,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.32.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $426.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,342. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $399.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.44. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $434.22. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,835 shares of company stock worth $18,663,305 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

