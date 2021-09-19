AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 4,631 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,281 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $28,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Autodesk by 600.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

ADSK traded down $2.53 on Friday, hitting $288.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,113,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

