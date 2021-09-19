AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 7,147 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 907,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $51,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,463 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,441 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,492 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,999,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.01. 10,014,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,560,068. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

