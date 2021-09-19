AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Takes $40.88 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 205,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,878,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 44,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 72,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 16,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,083,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,597. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.65 and its 200-day moving average is $197.86. The company has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

