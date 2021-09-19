Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives $18.39 Average PT from Analysts

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.39.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMRS shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.74. 3,026,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,014,731. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42. Amyris has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. Research analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,745 shares of company stock worth $2,170,058. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 90.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 82.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,670 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the first quarter worth $50,385,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Amyris by 370.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,300,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,541 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Amyris by 945.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,392 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

